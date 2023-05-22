O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,007,000 after acquiring an additional 111,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,428 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,337. The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

