O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 875,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 747,414 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of TKC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $861.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

