O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after acquiring an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after acquiring an additional 608,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,904. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.34.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

