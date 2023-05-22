O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,943 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,886. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

