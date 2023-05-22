O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,679,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,048,000 after buying an additional 109,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,064,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,844,000 after buying an additional 57,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 503,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,130. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $128.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

