ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.78. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ODP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,647,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,600,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $7,217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ODP by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after buying an additional 138,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.