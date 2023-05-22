OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $111.49 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $111.49 million and $9.90 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00038986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

