Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

ONTX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 40,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,780. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

