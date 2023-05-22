ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STKS. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 27.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 413,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

