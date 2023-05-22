One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the quarter. One Stop Systems makes up about 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of One Stop Systems worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,544,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 224,744 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.50. 8,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $472,331.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It deals with the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

