OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $39,354.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 1,400 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $39,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,097.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 81,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 23.46%. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 140.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEW. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

