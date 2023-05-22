Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Shares in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 650.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,230 ($15.41) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.46) to GBX 950 ($11.90) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,022.86.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. 200,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

