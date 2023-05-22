Optiver Holding B.V. Cuts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378,843 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 521,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BBVA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

