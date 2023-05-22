Optiver Holding B.V. Raises Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,170 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.10% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,097,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 592,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,380 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 410,740 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
