O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Down 2.8%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $927.25 and last traded at $928.00. 194,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 427,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $954.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

