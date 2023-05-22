Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) CEO Buys $1,000,188.00 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,174,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 56,757.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,142,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,654 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,111,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

