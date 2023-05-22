Oxen Market Cap Hits $8.72 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $331,875.11 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,375.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00338212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00556833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00067642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00428001 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,186,443 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

