Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ:OXLCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.65. 3,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $25.45.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

