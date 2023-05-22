Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:OXLCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.65. 3,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $25.45.
