Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.72

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 94007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.