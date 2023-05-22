Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,212. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,537,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after buying an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.