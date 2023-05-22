Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 38,541 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,541 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 897,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HWM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.84. 426,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

