Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 256,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.22. 2,235,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987,692. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.