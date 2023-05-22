Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.47. The company had a trading volume of 783,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,886. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

