Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $12,350,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,553 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $338.81. 236,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.87 and a 200 day moving average of $310.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

