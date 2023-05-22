Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.39. 1,343,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,297 shares of company stock worth $8,800,269 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

