Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in PTC by 157.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at $968,603,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $2,545,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,405,064 shares in the company, valued at $942,368,444.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at $968,603,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,969 shares of company stock worth $72,667,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Stock Performance

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.51. 174,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,735. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.42.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

