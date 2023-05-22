Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,830,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,779. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.14.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

