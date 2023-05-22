PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

PYPL traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,377,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,997,655. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

