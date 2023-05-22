PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.77. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $56.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 10.36%.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
