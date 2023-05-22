PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.77. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $56.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PC Connection by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PC Connection by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

