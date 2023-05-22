Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 9.3%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.15. 172,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 459,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

