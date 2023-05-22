PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.84. 1,055,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.69. The stock has a market cap of $258.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

