Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Associated Banc Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.8% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $93.43. 751,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,462. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

