Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,668,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 566,373 shares.The stock last traded at $29.53 and had previously closed at $28.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 110,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,795,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 151,796 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 99,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

