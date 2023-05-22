PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHX. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PHX Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.90 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 32,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,200. The company has a market cap of $108.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 54,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.