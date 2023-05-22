PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Acquires 110 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 32,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,818. The company has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.46.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

