Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Sells $13,000.00 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PIPR traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $130.41. 55,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

