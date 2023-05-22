Piper Sandler Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $202.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.00.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

FANG stock opened at $130.25 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average is $140.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.