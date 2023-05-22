Piper Sandler Trims PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Target Price to $61.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.08.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

