Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $53.24 million and $47,977.64 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00119770 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00048016 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030967 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.