Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $1,359,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 51,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,325. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $942.79 million, a P/E ratio of -37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -157.89%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.