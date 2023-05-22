POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Shares of PKX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 155,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,343. POSCO has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
