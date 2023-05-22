Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDS. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.
NYSE:PDS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,653. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $641.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
