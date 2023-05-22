Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDS. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,653. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $641.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $3,515,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,525.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $6,715,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

