Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.07

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.07 and last traded at $156.50, with a volume of 5583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $775.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

