Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.51

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 281789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 81,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1,511.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,247,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,159,000 after buying an additional 4,329,973 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.