Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.13 on Monday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,159,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,085.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,159,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,305,732.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,779.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,826 shares of company stock worth $12,704,041. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Progyny by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.