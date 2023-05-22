Prom (PROM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00015854 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $77.71 million and $2.42 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025639 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,858.15 or 1.00002161 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.27211223 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,442,083.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

