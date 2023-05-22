Prom Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00015976 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $78.31 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025720 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018213 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,868.09 or 1.00036215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.27211223 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,442,083.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.