Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,144,000 after buying an additional 792,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXDX. Guggenheim cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

Insider Activity

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 921,320 shares of company stock worth $105,745,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.96. 155,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of -0.50. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a current ratio of 37.56.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 3,768.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

