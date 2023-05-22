Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,239. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.