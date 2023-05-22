QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $454,503.02

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $454,503.02 and approximately $88,611.59 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.12562742 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $100,472.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

